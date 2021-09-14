September 14, 2021

TWITTER WAS LIT LAST NIGHT: Nicki Minaj Calls MSNBC’s Joy Reid A ‘Lying C**n,’ Tells Meghan McCain To ‘Eat Sh*t’ In Vaccine Rant.

Rapper Nicki Minaj called MSNBC host Joy Reid a racial slur Monday night and told Meghan McCain to “eat shit” Tuesday after Minaj expressed hesitancy to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Minaj first accused Reid of racism Monday after the political analyst criticized the songwriter for her thoughts on the coronavirus vaccine.

“To people like Nicki Minaj, I have to say this,” Reid said. “You have a platform, sister, that is 22 million followers, okay. I have two million followers. You have 22 million followers on Twitter. For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives, my God, sister, you could do better than that.”

Reid then accused Minaj of putting people in death’s way.

Minaj shot back in a tweet.

“This is what happens when you’re so thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man), that you didn’t bother to read all my tweets. ‘My God SISTER do better’ imagine getting ur [sic] dumb ass on tv a min after a tweet to spread a false narrative about a black woman.”