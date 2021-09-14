September 14, 2021

2019’s SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS: AOC Mocked, Criticized After Wearing ‘Tax The Rich’ Dress To Elitist Met Gala, Branded A ‘Fraud.’

“Individual tickets are reportedly priced at $30,000 a piece, a far cry from when [Vogue editor-in-chief Anna] Wintour first took over the running of the event in 1995 when they were just $1,000,” Newsweek reported. “Then there are the tables, typically bought by brands and fashion houses. These reportedly start at $275,000.” AOC was widely mocked and criticized online, including by her supporters, for the stunt, including:

Ej Dickson , senior writer at Rolling Stone, tweeted: “Am I the only one who thinks this is really f***ing stupid[?] 1) The dress is ugly, 2) She’s at a $35k per person event and this isn’t nearly the own she thinks it is. 3) The dress is ugly. I mean I love her but come on this is so dumb. Peak girl boss s**t.”

Glenn Greenwald , a progressive blogger, tweeted: “Lots of people commenting snidely on the lack of masks and social distancing in this opulent indoor event in the middle of a pandemic but — as was true of Obama’s indoor bash — COVID wasn’t invited to the #MetGala and these are the sophisticated people who aren’t in danger.”

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) tweeted: “I’m not even mad at the lack of self awareness or hypocrisy anymore. At this point it’s just hilarious. These people are a giant joke.”

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted: “What makes @AOC a bigger fraud: The “tax the rich” dress while she’s hanging out with a bunch of wealthy leftwing elites or the lack of masks after spending the past 18 months as one of the biggest authoritarian mask Karens in the country?”

Stephen Taylor, political commentator, tweeted: “This is such a political miscalculation. It’s quite amazing to be watching it in realtime.”

America’s Newspaper of Record explores the brand-extension possibilities: AOC Now Selling ‘Tax The Rich’ Caviar For Just $10,000 A Can.

Meanwhile, NRO’s Charles Cooke reminds everyone that the Democrats remain the party of the working man. Exit question: Why Did the Staff at the Met Wear Masks, While the Celebrities Went Without?