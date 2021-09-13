September 13, 2021

TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Biden Acts Like Crazy Person During 9/11 Ceremony.

There’s no question that Joe Biden is a bad president. The past eight months have proven that beyond a shadow of a doubt. And it’s not as if he’s going to get any better. The only question is whether Biden can be held legally responsible for his many, many failures. Is he just too mentally incapacitated to understand how mentally incapacitated he is?

Here’s the latest example of this confused old fossil’s strange and inappropriate behavior: