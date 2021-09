THE COMING COLLAPSE IN COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE: Someone has to foot the bill for empty office space. “Behind the posturing, a consensus is slowly emerging that white-collar desk-warriors should be allowed to stay at home more often post covid-19—and that many probably will. Office landlords, however, and those who bankroll them, continue to pretend that no storm is coming. With billions of dollars sunk in undesirable buildings, they face a reckoning.”