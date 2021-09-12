September 12, 2021

DAVID MARCUS: Newsom, Dems all about racism until Larry Elder is attacked.

Related: This is CNN — and the L.A. Times: L.A. Times Columnist Jean Guerrero Says Larry Elder Is Pushing ‘White Supremacist Worldview’ and Poses ‘Real Threat to Communities of Color.’

During the segment, neither Guerrero nor Stelter made any mention of last week’s incident where Elder was holding a political event when a woman wearing a gorilla mask attacked his campaign staff and tried to throw an egg at him. Elder responded to the incident by saying that if he were a Democrat, the assault would’ve drawn a lot more media coverage and condemned as an example of “systemic racism.”

Just think of the media as Democratic Party operatives with bylines, and their silence makes sense.

UPDATE: No Matter Who Wins California Recall, The Los Angeles Times Is the Loser.

