September 12, 2021

PEAK COVID PASSED? Britain Gives Up on Vax Passports. “We’re seeing a particularly stark contrast in style between the leaders of the two nations in the “special relationship.” In the United States, President Joe Biden is hurriedly churning out new mandates to force everyone to be vaccinated and show proof of their status if they even want to go to work, to say nothing of going out to socialize. Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, restrictions are being rejected, with the government instead choosing to rely on voluntary participation in the vaccination rollout and broad availability of testing.”