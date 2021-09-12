September 12, 2021

FASTER, PLEASE: Delta is Dying.

Despite media claims that “We Can’t Turn the Corner on Covid,” the numbers of Covid-19 cases, new hospitalizations, and deaths nationwide peaked and started to decline around the beginning of September. The combination of this milestone, new findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing widespread levels of vaccination and natural immunity, and improved availability of treatments suggests that, outside of isolated pockets, Covid-19 is likely to become a diminishing health risk in the United States.

Curious then, that the Biden administration decided to deploy “The ol’ divide-and-conquer technique” at precisely this moment.

Or as America’s Newspaper of Record notes: CDC Says A New COVID Variant May Be Needed To Effectively Bury Afghanistan News.