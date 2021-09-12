September 12, 2021

WHILE BIDEN JOINS ‘DRONE CLUB’ AT 9/11 CEREMONIES, TRUMP HITS STREETS OF NY. “While President Biden joined former presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton at 9/11 services held at the World Trade Center and Shanksville, Pennsylvania – a group which presided over the deaths of countless Middle Easterners over 20 years of undeclared “wars on terror” that benefited the US Homeland Security-Industrial Complex and a few others, former President Trump took to the streets of New York to shake hands with first responders. It was quite the juxtaposition to say the least — with former President Bush pushing the ‘domestic terrorism’ and ‘angry America’ narrative during a speech in Shanksville (echoing Klaus Schwab), and images of Biden pulling down his mask to shout at someone…”