September 11, 2021

AND THE COMPETITION WAS FIERCE THIS YEAR: Teen Vogue Columnist Takes the Prize for Dumbest 9/11 Take of the Year.

“We have to be more honest,” Jackson wrote, “about what 9/11 was and what it wasn’t. It was an attack on the heteropatriarchal capitalistic systems that America relies upon to wrangle other countries into passivity. It was an attack on the systems many white Americans fight to protect.”

Jackson went on to claim that she was “really disturbed by how many white pundits and correspondents talk about it.” In reference to an assertion that 9/11 was the first time Americans really felt fear, she said: “White Americans might not have really felt true fear before 9/11 because they never felt what it meant to be accessible, vulnerable, and on the receiving side of military violence at home. But, white Americans’ experiences are not a stand-in for ‘America.’ Plenty of us Americans know what it’s like to experience fear and we knew before 9/11. For a lot of us, we know fear because of other Americans.”

It is hazardous to one’s mental health and intellectual abilities to try to think rationally for very long about Leftist agitprop, but since Jackson’s words herald the Left cheering on the 9/11 attacks, they’re worth parsing a bit. 9/11 was an attack on “heteronormative capitalistic systems”? Does Jenn M. Johnson imagine that the 9/11 attacks were perpetrated by lesbian Communists? She may well. Or at the very least, she likely thinks that lesbian Communists and their allies were or will be the ultimate beneficiaries of those attacks. If the people who hold the ideology of the attackers ever take power where she lives, she will be in for a rude awakening at their hands.