SO THERE WAS A “FUCK JOE BIDEN” CHANT AT THE TENNESSEE GAME TODAY:

Related:

FUCK JOE BIDEN, ROLL TIDE! 🗣 pic.twitter.com/F551mJrC4b — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 11, 2021

This seems to be happening all over. It’s amusing to see Democrats respond by demanding respect for the office, and the separation of politics and sport. Too late guys. Enjoy the new rules you made.

Honestly, this isn’t that from from hey, hey, LBJ. After all, LBJ and Biden are both one-term Democratic presidents who presided over humiliating military defeats. And both wound up being jeered and protested on college campuses.

Last week: Newsweek: ‘F**K Joe Biden’ Chants Break Out at College Football Games Across the Country.