September 12, 2021

GREAT MOMENTS IN AMNESIA: White House says it didn’t expect such ‘vehement opposition’ to Trump-approved COVID-19 vaccine.

The White House said it was surprised by the strong opposition to COVID-19 vaccines approved under former President Donald Trump. “We didn’t anticipate that when there was a vaccine approved under a Republican president, that the Republican president took, that there would be such hesitation, opposition, vehement opposition in some cases, from so many people of his own party in this country,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We didn’t anticipate that.”

Flashbacks:

● Biden: ‘I trust vaccines. I trust scientists. But I don’t trust Donald Trump.’

—ABC News, September 16th, 2020.

● Kamala Harris says she will be ‘first in line’ for a coronavirus vaccine if health experts approve it, but ‘if Donald Trump tells us we should take it, then I’m not taking it.’

—Business Insider after the debate between Harris and Mike Pence, October 7th, 2020.

● Here’s a montage of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Andrew Cuomo saying not so long ago that you shouldn’t trust the feds, the FDA, and the vaccine.

—Not the Bee, yesterday.

Also, note how Psaki (on the eve of 9/11) is portraying this as a red state/blue state issue, when it’s nowhere near clear-cut:

● “They’re Experimenting On Us” — Why Black New Yorkers Don’t Trust The Vaccine.

● Why Don’t They Believe Us?

And then there’s this guy, and the White House decision making that led to his video: Tax Dollars Smolder After White House’s Most Asinine Vaccine Push Yet.

Finally, why would anyone trust Psaki’s reaction, when it’s obvious what the Biden administration is doing is “stray voltage” to help shift the media narrative away from their Afghanistan debacle, border debacle, and inflationary debacle, and back to those icky Trump voters in flyover country.

Or as Jim Treacher wrote on Friday, “if these clowns are trying to make me angry at unvaccinated people to distract me from being angry at the White House, it’s not going to work. I’m vaccinated, and therefore, because of that, I don’t care if you get vaccinated. I think you should, but that’s all my opinion is: my opinion. It’s not gonna work, Mr. President. Rogan isn’t the bad Joe here, you are.”