GEORGE W. BUSH IS GETTING A LOT OF FLAK FOR THIS SPEECH:

And maybe he’s referring to Trump voters — that’s the usual use of “domestic extremists” in today’s political parlance — but he could just as easily be talking about Antifa and BLM with his reference to violence and defiling national symbols. He never names anyone.

It says a lot about the decline in his reputation, though, that people just assume he’s talking about the GOP base here.