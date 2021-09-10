September 10, 2021

DON’T UNDERESTIMATE JOE’S ABILITY TO F*** THINGS UP: Biden droned the wrong guy, innocent aid worker killed in Kabul strike: NYT. “A US airstrike in Kabul against a supposed Islamic State bomber actually killed an innocent man who worked for a US aid group and his family, according to newly published testimony and footage — raising the specter that the Pentagon lied to the public about the strike. The reported case of mistaken identity also further tars President Biden for his chaotic pullout of US troops from Afghanistan, which left behind hundreds of US citizens and thousands of at-risk Afghans.”

Which makes yesterday’s speech by Biden seem like more stray voltage: “One wonders if the Biden Admin knew this drone strike story was coming out yesterday.”

(Classical reference in headline.)