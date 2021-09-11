September 11, 2021

HOW DEMOCRATS ROLL: “See what he did there? He conflated civil disorder and civil disobedience! Civil disobedience is protest that takes the form of not following the rule that you oppose. Here, that would mean you don’t get the vaccine. That’s nothing like storming the Capitol.”

It’s a simple rule: When Democrats do it, even if it involves fire and murder, it’s civil disobedience. When Republicans do it, even if it’s a peaceful march, it’s civil disorder and insurrection. Remember what they said about the Tea Party?

