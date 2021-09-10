September 10, 2021

DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME, KIDS: A Pilot Spent 17 Years Building a 1:3 Scale Replica of the B-17 Flying Fortress Bomber—and Yes, It Flies. Curiously, the author buries this minor detail a few paragraphs in, instead of putting it in the lede:

The replica has an aluminum-riveted fuselage, retractable landing gear and a wingspan of 34 feet, which is relatively large for a homebuilt plane. It’s also not an inch-perfect replica, as the cockpit had to be made larger so that a full-sized adult could fly the plane.

Unlike Fantastic Voyage, you don’t have to “get small” to fly in this miniature plane.