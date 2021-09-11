September 11, 2021

A BIG CIVIL RIGHTS WIN: NRA victory over Biden’s ATF pick its biggest in a decade. “When President Joe Biden picked gun control advocate David Chipman to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, it looked like the Senate Democrats would steamroll the GOP with votes to spare. The early count was 55 votes for Chipman, according to insiders. . . . Unlike political campaigns, the fight against Chipman was one of informing people of his past and what he would do if he became the head of ATF. Also, the NRA made the case against politicizing an office that has avoided it.”