September 9, 2021

TRUMP REACHES OUT TO THE FAMILIES OF MARINES KILLED IN AFGHANISTAN: “It was just very cordial, very understanding. He was awesome. He was just talking about the finest of the finest. He said he heard and saw everything that we had said, and he offered his condolences several times, and how sorry he was.”

Plus: “I’m blogging this mainly because it’s positive coverage for Trump that is appearing in The Washington Post. I read The Washington Post every day, and I find it blogworthy that The Washington Post would treat Trump this well. Maybe it’s just pure empathy for the Gold Star father, and I should just stop there, but I read on. . . . WaPo is monitoring the 2024 election, and this connection with the Gold Star families shows Trump making a politically powerful move that Democrats should not ignore. . . . Imagine Trump at that funeral and then Chappell’s “Lions” driving across the country — some sort of caravan? — to demand Biden’s resignation.”