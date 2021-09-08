September 8, 2021

THE L.A. TIMES KEEPS ROCKIN’! “A woman in a gorilla mask riding a bicycle threw the small white object past [Larry] Elder’s head, as seen in a video posted on Twitter by Spectrum News reporter Kate Cagle. Moments later, the woman took a swing at a man who appeared to be part of Elder’s team. The man was hit by at least one other heckler just before Elder was escorted into the Suburban.”

As Peter Hasson of Fox News tweets, “Someone in a *gorilla mask* threw an egg at the guy seeking to be California’s first Black governor.” Naturally, in response, the editors at the L.A. Times chose this headline to obfuscate that detail: “Larry Elder cuts short Venice homeless encampment tour after hostile reception.”

Just think of the media as Democratic Party operatives with bylines, and burying this story with a dull headline makes perfect sense.

Evergreen:





(Classical reference in headline.)