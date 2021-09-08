September 8, 2021

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TELLS FORMER TRUMP OFFICIALS TO RESIGN FROM MILITARY ACADEMY BOARDS:

Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster, Michael Wynne, retired Gen. John Keane, Meaghan Mobbs, David Urban, ​​Heidi Stirrup, retired Col. Douglas Macgregor, and John Coale were also asked to submit their resignations. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the suspension of all military academy oversight boards in February while they conducted a review following a flurry of last-second appointments by the previous administration. Vought, in response to the letter, said, “No. It’s a three year term,” while Mobbs said in a statement , “Frankly, I find this whole act unconscionable and not all in the spirit by which this Administration promised to govern. President Biden ran on a supposed platform of unity but his actions speak directly to the contrary. Apparently, unity is only for those who conform.” “When I joined the Board under the Trump Administration, there were holdovers from the Obama Administration,” she added. “They were not terminated but instead served alongside Trump appointees. This mix of perspective, experience, and belief systems ensured there was diversity — a value the Democratic party purports to hold above all else.”

Meanwhile, “Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, who is currently member of the Board of Visitors to the United States Air Force Academy, received from Biden’s office one of those resignation demands. Conway had a different suggestion:”



“Jonathan Hiler, a Navy academy alumnus who served as director of legislative affairs for Vice President Mike Pence, [also] said he was ‘not resigning:'”



This sounds like a classic case of what came to be known as “stray voltage” during the Obama administration. As Glenn wrote in a 2015 USA Today column:

Because when people are talking about gun control, they’re not talking about Obama’s many failures, ranging from the failures of vetting and counterterrorism that may have led to the San Bernardino attacks themselves, to Obama’s foreign policy debacles in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya, to how the #BringBackOurGirls hashtag campaign against Boko Haram accomplished nothing, to how Putin is running wild in Eastern Europe, to Obama’s plans to import more poorly-vetted refugees from Muslim countries that foment terror or the still-anemic economy that has left far too many Americans unemployed or underemployed despite years of “recovery.” * * * * * * * * This approach — basically, trolling the public — is a variation on a tactic that Obama advisor David Plouffe calls ”stray voltage,” about which CBS’s John Dickerson commented, “The tactic represents one more step in the embrace of cynicism that has characterized President Obama’s journey in office.”

Getting stories involving loads of former Trump officials is certainly one way to distract the media for a few days during yet another dreadful news cycle for team Biden.