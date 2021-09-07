September 7, 2021

FAUCI ON COLLEGE FOOTBALL FANS PACKING STADIUMS: ‘I Don’t Think it’s Smart.”

The photos also speak louder than experts and anchors on TV. Witnessing college football fans cheer, boo, dance, sing, and whatever else they do is persuasive. It erases some of the fears hesitant fans may still have. Furthermore, fans across the country, those who feel they are at mild risk, showed that they were over COVID restrictions. COVID isn’t going away, but Americans will gradually realize that they can resume their lives anyway. Some were there a year ago — others won’t get there for another year. That’s up to them and their vulnerability to the virus. Adults can decide when that time is right for them. But based on Week 1 of the college football season, a significant number have reached that point.

Flashback: Ignoring Them Is the Only Way Out.

We can’t eat enough medium-well steaks to get the CDC to stop recommending that we not eat medium-rare, let alone steak tartare. If you ask epidemiologists whether human conversation is safe, their minds call up computer animations of people projectile-vomiting red and blue blocks of “droplets” on each other. If you asked public-health authorities for permission to be born and live a life, there’s no way they could just, you know, approve of that in an unqualified way. You just have to remember that you’ll never be in less danger to yourself or others until dead. They’re waiting for us — the people. The people began locking down and shutting in and buying masks last February, when public-health officials were telling you that masks were racist and that you should attend Chinese New Year parades to show you weren’t afraid. The people began traveling out more — based on the Google traffic data — before the lockdowns were eased. When does it end? When we end it.

And speaking of college football: It sure looks like ‘F*CK JOE BIDEN’ chants will be a thing this fall at college football games and concerts.

The left chose fundamentally change sports from an atmosphere where everyone was united simply by being part of the home team’s crowd, to yet another political battlezone. As Kurt Schlichter warned them in 2015: Liberals May Regret Their New Rules.