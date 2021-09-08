September 8, 2021

UNBREAKABLE: New Studies Find Evidence Of ‘Superhuman’ Immunity To COVID-19 In Some Individuals. “Over the past several months, a series of studies has found that some people mount an extraordinarily powerful immune response against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. Their bodies produce very high levels of antibodies, but they also make antibodies with great flexibility — likely capable of fighting off the coronavirus variants circulating in the world but also likely effective against variants that may emerge in the future.”