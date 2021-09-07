September 7, 2021

ABOUT THOSE CDC ‘GUIDING PRINCIPLES:’ Washington Free Beacon’s Aaron Sibarium exposes the corrupt links between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the far-Left universe of activists non-profits.

As it happens, CDC all but contracted-out the research and writing of “Health Equity Guiding Principles for Inclusive Communications” to a brace of these activists. How that happened graphically illustrates how the career bureaucrats form a nearly seamless linkage with the activists who are thereby enabled to define and communicate official policy:

“The guide is the latest illustration of how progressive nonprofits capture public health agencies through a kind of technocratic activism, burrowing their ideology into medical language by framing social controversies as settled scientific fact.

“Government officials, like those at the CDC, then cite those activists alongside professional health associations, many of which have gone woke themselves. That boosts the activists’ credibility while undermining the government’s own: The CDC may be insulated from certain kinds of political pressure, but it is hardly immune to the ideological contagion of medical nonprofits.”

Republicans have never quite figured out either the importance of these malignancies of the public policy process or how to bust them up and prevent their reoccurrence, other than perfunctory “Defund the Left” campaigns during the Gingrich era. Some in the Trump White House, notably OMB Director Russell Vought, understood it, so perhaps a second Trump term would see new progress.