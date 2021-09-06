September 6, 2021

IT LOOKS LIKE BIDEN’S PRESIDENCY WILL BE AS DISASTROUS FOR BLACK AMERICA AS OBAMA’S WAS.

Another inconvenient truth about the Obama “recovery” is that black Americans were largely left behind.

And Biden seems to be continuing that trend. Just like Obama before him, while most Americans are slowly returning to work, black unemployment has gone up.

“The rise in black unemployment in August is certainly troubling, considering their unemployment rates were already much higher than any other group,” Economic Policy Institute senior economist Elise Gould wrote on Twitter. “Black men’s unemployment hit 9.1% in August while white men are now down to 4.4%, lower than Black men’s unemployment ever.”

This stands in sharp contrast to the historic gains in black employment under Donald Trump before the pandemic.

But hey, no more mean tweets, right?