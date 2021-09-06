September 6, 2021

SNARK AND LIES ARE NOT A PLAN. It’s not just Rolling “Fact checking? Whatever, man” Stone participating in the “code red” on Ivermectin. The FDA itself contributed this professional and sober-sided tweet:

Who doesn’t want misleading Twitter snark from their supposedly serious government agencies? The FDA knows perfectly well that Ivermectin is not just horse or cow medicine – the agency itself approved it for human use, just not for COVID. (Take it from me, it’s a miracle when head lice is going around your kids’ school.) It being used for both humans and animals has zero to do with whether it works for COVID. If you wonder why nobody trusts the FDA on COVID issues, this is why – there’s no reason you should.