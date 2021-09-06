September 6, 2021

HE’S NOT EVEN GOOD AT BEING MEDIOCRE: Mark Milley, Jen Griffin Interview Goes Pear-shaped. “Apparently, nowhere in Milley’s military education did they cover the First Law of Holes. Mark Milley just keeps digging and digging. And, Jennifer Griffin handed him the shovel in her interview.”

Plus: “A better man would throw his stars on the desk. A better man would stop digging. Mark Milley is not a good man. He has no honor.”

