September 6, 2021

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Team Biden Can’t Wish Away the Afghanistan Fiasco. “It is more than obvious that our alleged president and his puppet masters would love nothing more than to have the American public get hit with some sort of collective amnesia that would make us forget the last several weeks. Heck, I wouldn’t mind not remembering Biden’s body count and unraveling of our international reputation. Sadly, the consequences of our anti-American president’s misdeeds aren’t that easy to send down the memory hole, despite the best efforts of his handlers and the media to usher them there.”