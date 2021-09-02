September 2, 2021

WIPED CLEAN, LIKE WITH A CLOTH OR SOMETHING: Check Out What the Biden Administration Just Did to Websites Listing Weapons It Gave to the Taliban.

In a darkly and ironically humorous note to all this, the Taliban are upset and want the world to know that they feel betrayed — by Biden. He failed to leave some of the U.S. gear in working order.

Taliban fighters are feeling angry and betrayed Wednesday after discovering that Afghan National Army helicopters abandoned at Kabul’s airport have been rendered inoperable by departing U.S. troops, according to a report.

An Al Jazeera reporter who toured a hangar on the military side of the airport said in a video that the terrorist group “expected the Americans to leave helicopters like this in one piece for their use.”

“When I said to them, ‘why do you think that the Americans would have left everything operational for you’? They said because we believe it is a national asset and we are the government now and this could have come to great use for us,” she continued.

Odds are that exiting units decided to disable this gear on their own. CENTCOM probably didn’t want to have to fight against all that gear left behind, which will eventually happen.

There has been all kinds of speculation that the Biden government left at least some of that functioning gear in some sort of deal with the Taliban to keep them from overrunning Kabul airport during the evacuation. Would you put it past this administration?