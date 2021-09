THIS WOULD HAVE BEEN A FIVE-ALARM MEDIA FIRE LAST YEAR: In a major blow to vaccine efforts, senior FDA leaders stepping down. “Two of the FDA’s most senior vaccine leaders are exiting from their positions, raising fresh questions about the Biden administration and the way that it’s sidelined the FDA.”

Just think of the media as Democratic Party operatives with bylines, and their likely radio silence makes perfect sense.

