September 1, 2021

JONATHAN TOBIN: The Ashli Babbitt Standard: “The point here isn’t so much the hypocrisy of those applauding Babbitt’s death. It’s that, by deeming the shooting justified despite the facts of the case and the law, the federal government sets a standard that appears to rest on the victim’s politics and race rather than an objective judgment about a legal question.”

There are different rules for the Establishment than for others, and different rules still for those who oppose the Establishment.