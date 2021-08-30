August 30, 2021
K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Los Angeles Magazine Gives Union President the Profile She’s Earned.
Something’s spreading through newsrooms and it’s not the coronavirus.
Soon after Emma Green of The Atlantic challenged the well-worn talking points of NEA President Becky Pringle, we get Jason McGahan of Los Angeles Magazine going several steps further in an exclusive interview with United Teachers Los Angeles President Cecily Myart-Cruz. The piece is titled, “Cecily Myart-Cruz’s Hostile Takeover of L.A.’s Public Schools.”
Here are a few of the more pungent quotes from Myart-Cruz:
-
“There is no such thing as learning loss. Our kids didn’t lose anything. It’s OK that our babies may not have learned all their times tables. They learned resilience. They learned survival. They learned critical-thinking skills. They know the difference between a riot and a protest. They know the words insurrection and coup.”
Read the whole thing. As Glenn wrote last week, “The answer is purges. Our institutions need to be cleansed of the woke, the crazy, and the inept — but I repeat myself. This would have been gentler by far if Trump had been re-elected in 2020. It will be much less so whenever it comes now. And it will come.”