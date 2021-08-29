August 29, 2021

JOE BIDEN ACTUALLY CHECKED HIS WATCH DURING TRANSFER OF BODIES AT DOVER AND HE WASN’T EVEN SUBTLE ABOUT IT: “President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were at the Dover Air Force Base Sunday morning for the dignified transfer of 11 of the 13 service members who lost their lives on Thursday. While there, the president actually checked his watch. And he wasn’t subtle about it, not even close to it.”

Flashback: The 8 Biggest Unforced Errors in Debate History.

During the 1992 campaign, few moments were more devastating to George H.W. Bush than his decision to look at his wrist watch in the middle of a town-hall debate with Bill Clinton and Ross Perot.

Right before an audience member asked the candidates how the national debt personally affected the lives of the candidates and how they could relate to the economic challenges of average Americans, Bush was seen looking down to figure out how many minutes were left. “Only 10 more minutes of this crap,” Bush would later say he was thinking at the time.

Checking the time would’ve been unflattering in a normal debate setup, but coming as it did—during a debate in which ordinary Americans posed questions to the presidential candidates—it seemed like Bush was bored and uninterested in hearing what real people had to say. For a candidate already under attack for not being concerned about domestic policy, his glance seemed to confirm everything that was said about him.