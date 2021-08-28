August 28, 2021

“DON’T UNDERESTIMATE JOE’S ABILITY TO F*** THINGS UP.”

● Shot: Biden Pledges To Strike Back After Attack Kills 13 U.S. Service Members In Kabul. “’Know this,’ Biden said to the attackers. ‘We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.’”

—NPR, Thursday.

● Chaser: Pentagon: Two ‘High Profile’ ISIS-K Targets Killed in Retaliatory Drone Strike.

—NRO, today.

● Hangover: Pentagon spox says names of 2 ‘high profile’ ISIS-K planners killed in airstrike won’t be released.

—Twitchy, today.

● The D.T.s: Joe Biden’s Afghanistan Drone Strike Against ISIS-K Is a Joke, and We Are the Punchline.

—Red State, today.