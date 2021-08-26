August 26, 2021

HR4 IS SO MUCH WORSE THAN YOU KNEW: Attorney Cleta Mitchell has been in the front lines of election reform battles for decades, so she knows a thing or thirty-three about how the Left has corrupted the ballot box over the years. And she warns today that HR4, just passed by the House of Representatives, is not about protecting voting rights.

“Instead, the bill cynically adopts into federal law every losing argument advanced by the vast leftwing elections industry to courts across the country for years. Every theory rejected by the courts has been enshrined in HR 4. The bill also hands control of our elections over to the radical leftwing attorneys in the Voting Section of the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Most importantly, the bill codifies congressional districts as ‘protected’ under federal law even if those districts do not have a majority of minority residents. Courts have recognized the importance of majority-minority congressional districts, but have rejected partisan efforts by Democrat lawyers to extend that recognition to congressional districts that do not have a majority of minorities in the district. HR 4 would put into the federal statute protection for districts with more white voters than minorities, thus expanding legal protections to — you guessed it — Democrat House seats.”

This piece is essential reading for anybody who cares about what happened in the 2020 presidential election and could happen again and again and again in future elections.