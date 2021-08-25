August 25, 2021

AHOY! Emerald Robinson: I Confess — It Was I Who Mercy-Killed The Weekly Standard. As Ace of Spades writes, “This whole article is worth reading, but let me cut to the really juicy part. The revelation of secrets.”

Seriously, how many times is the press going to re-run the story of a frustrated Kristol turning his back on the party? In 2017 he advocated replacing Republican voters with immigrants. That fall, he donated to Virginia governor Ralph Northam’s campaign. He literally announced just three months ago that he’s ‘not really’ a Republican, hadn’t voted for a Republican in years, and didn’t plan to vote for a Republican for several years to come at least. He even called for people to vote against good Republicans in the House and Senate, because it would risk raising the power of the party as a whole.

Since the days of Richard Nixon, you can make a very good living in the DNC-MSM media bubble by being a prominent Republican who never votes for Republicans.