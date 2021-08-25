August 25, 2021

WHY IS THE DNC-MSM SUCH A CESSPIT OF SEXISM? ‘Vile and sexist’ cartoon shows how DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw is getting under media’s skin for calling out BS reporting.

Classy stuff. Given the media’s vaunted layers and layers of fact-checkers and editors, I assume a senior editor at the Pensacola News Journal signed off on this cartoon. As Pushaw notes, “So-called feminist liberal men are, in fact, the most sexist and misogynistic of all. [Marlette] is a prime example.”