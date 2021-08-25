August 25, 2021

CUOMO THE KILLER: State Health Dept. finally reports New York’s true COVID death toll.

The tally of New Yorkers killed by the coronavirus pandemic stands at more than 55,000 people, the state Health Department confirmed late Tuesday — far more than the 43,000 long reported by now-departed Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

DOH officials released the revised tallies just hours after Gov. Kathy Hochul was sworn into office, finally bringing the state’s death count into line with figures long published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Johns Hopkins University.