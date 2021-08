JUST GAMING IT OUT: PJ Media and others reporting that Harris is suffering from “Havana Syndrome.” Here’s the exercise:

Not hoping it happens of course, but I’m gaming out a scenario where Harris has to step down before Biden for this mystery illness, Biden and Dems appoint a cogent and plausible Veep, giving Biden the room to step down at a later date and avoid the National Nightmare that a Harris Presidency would be.

This would be a great time to re-read Fletcher Knebel.