August 24, 2021

FROM ANDREW CUOMO, ONE LAST DEBASEMENT OF HIS OFFICE: A Weatherman, his DA son and Cuomo’s shameful pardon. “The beneficiary of Cuomo’s parting gift is David Gilbert, late of the Weather Underground and serving a 75-years-to-life sentence for three counts of second-degree murder and, concurrently, four counts of first-degree robbery. Absent gubernatorial interference, he wouldn’t have been eligible for release until 2056, which seems about right — the gang’s three victims, after all, are serving terms of 1981-to-eternity.”

While yammering about a made-up “insurrection” at the Capitol, the Democrats are siding with the murderous violence of their own, genuine, insurrectionists. As usual.