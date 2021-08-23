August 23, 2021

FROM A FRIEND:

A cautionary note for those who think what is unfolding in Aghanistan is a local problem for the 15,000 Americans and our Afghan allies trapped there, plus a geopolitical humiliation.

A lot has been said about Russia and China taking advantage of this.

Also worth noting however that international jihad was on the ropes, after the destruction of ISIS in Iraq and Syria, with the Taliban stalemated in Afghanistan.

International jihad just had a big win. That is going to have a ripple effect. Or maybe more like a tsunami.

International jihad is back.