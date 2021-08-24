«
»

August 24, 2021

ANOTHER INTERESTING LOOKING BOOK: Prepper’s Home Defense: Security Strategies to Protect Your Family by Any Means Necessary. Add any suggestions you have for home defense or security books that you feel are worthwhile.

Posted by Helen Smith at 11:00 am
