August 23, 2021

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Afghan staff at U.S. Embassy losing faith in evacuation efforts, diplomatic cable says.

Staffers reported being jostled, hit, spat on and cursed at by Taliban fighters at checkpoints near the airport, it said, adding that criminals were taking advantage of the chaos while the U.S. military tried to maintain order “in an extremely physical situation.”

Some staff members reported that they were almost separated from their children, while others collapsed in a crush of people and had to be taken to hospitals with injuries, the cable said. Others said they had collapsed on the road because of heat exhaustion, it said.

“It would be better to die under the Taliban’s bullet” than face the crowds again, a staff member was quoted as saying in the cable.