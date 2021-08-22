August 22, 2021

REALITIES: “Nobody wants to talk about it openly, but Dianne Feinstein is 88 years old.”

Plus, from the comments: “Well…the Chinese are done with Feinstein. They got from her what they needed. The US is done with her. California is done with her. Seriously, this is a woman who is hanging onto life by hanging onto her job.”

Also: “I always thought Biden would give his senility away completely and irrevocably at some point but I never thought he’d take others down with him. But by him being exposed on an issue, I now think he’ll decredibilize everyone in his generation who supported him. He can’t work out what to do and neither can they. If they’d had real journalism to contend with they’d have made slight changes all along or gradually faded away as it got too difficult. But they’ve been allowed to coast. They are not at all ready to explain why General Miley stood the military down and engaged it with CRT discussions in the exact months when it should have been planning the evacuation of Americans and allies from Afghanistan. Living in the past, this group can’t explain why US intelligence was sure there was a Capitol ‘insurrection’ and completely sure there would not be a Taliban insurrection. They can’t explain what’s happening or what’s coming next.”

Aricept only gets you so far. And corrupt gerontocracies, which is a pretty good description of the Democratic Party, don’t deal well with unforeseen events.