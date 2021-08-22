August 22, 2021

IT’S GOOD TO BE THE NOMENKLATURA: Video shows hordes of maskless people at Pelosi fundraiser.

Mask-pushing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was apparently caught addressing an outdoor crowd of mask-less Democratic big wigs in COVID-19-riddled Napa Valley over the weekend, according to video and tweets. A clip of the close-quartered fund-raiser was posted on Facebook by Democratic Party donor and winemaker Kathryn Walt Hall — and promptly blasted out on Twitter. The footage appeared to show dozens of unmasked people seated elbow to elbow at long luncheon tables as Pelosi gave a speech and masked waiters ambled between the listeners. “All the servants fully masked,” tweeted journalist Glenn Greenwald. “The almost-entirely old, white, rich crowd of DCCC donors free to go maskless as they’re served.” According to the CDC, Napa County in California is a coronavirus hot spot, garnering the designation of “high” for its current level of transmission. “High” is the most worrisome designation.

More here: With Infamous “Wine Cave” Donor Help, Pelosi Greases the Palms of 9 Democrats and the West Coast Elites:

What struck me was all the very white, very fossilized faces in the bunch. Always amazes me that people who try to force equity and inclusion on everyone else are never very equitable or inclusive themselves. If I had had enough money to fork over for one of these tickets, I wonder how welcome they would be towards my presence? Where are Alicia Garza and Patrisse Cullors, for God’s sake? Napa is not far from Garza’s hood in Oakland—they couldn’t have popped her an invitation? This event is apparently an annual thing for Cruella Pelosi, where she fills the coffers for the DCCC, and also fattens up the lambs for the slaughter. According to Breitbart, the nine Democrats who oppose the bloated 3.5 trillion infrastructure bill were invited to come, so Cruella could work her magic on them in order to get that bill passed.

After Obama’s “fat Elvis” blowout birthday party earlier this month, Jim Treacher wrote: Democrats Don’t Need Masks Because They’re Better Than You.

The virus knows. It knows what you’re doing and why you’re doing it, and it only punishes people who don’t read The Atlantic or listen to NPR. If you can recite a MyPillow ad from memory, you need to wear a mask when you’re told to wear a mask. But if you can pick Lin-Manuel Miranda out of a lineup, you don’t have anything to worry about. That’s how COVID-19 works. That’s just the settled science.

But then this happened: At least 63 people on Martha’s Vineyard have tested positive for Covid-19 since Barack Obama’s maskless 60th birthday bash — the most cases on the island since April.

Hopefully Pelosi’s gathering of the “Wine Cave” Dems won’t have equally disastrous results.

Related: An interactive map from Heritage.org: COVID Hypocrisy: Policymakers Breaking Their Own Rules.

It was last updated on the 10th; presumably, this will be updated with Pelosi’s latest French Laundry (or in Marie Antoinette Pelosi’s case, French money laundering)-style insincerity.