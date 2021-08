TRUMP BLASTS BIDEN OVER ‘TOTAL SURRENDER’ IN AFGHANISTAN AT MASSIVE ALABAMA RALLY.

Exit quote: “‘Do you think that General Patton was woke? I don’t think so. He was the exact opposite,’ Trump said. He pivoted to lambast notorious woke figure General Mark A. Milley who has defended the divisive teaching of critical race theory to military members. ‘You know what woke means? It means you’re a loser,’ Trump jabbed, adding: Everything woke turns to sh*t.”

And our enemies know it: