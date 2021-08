HE’S SO INNOCENT THEY STILL WON’T PUBLICIZE HIS NAME: Capitol Police officer exonerated by Capitol Police in the killing of Ashli Babbitt.

He’s Lieutenant Michael Byrd.

Ruling-class priorities appear to determine how we address police shootings of unarmed protesters. And the press is happy to go along, because of course.