August 20, 2021

FROM A FRIEND WITH MILITARY EXPERIENCE AND CONNECTIONS:

Biden’s statement that he has seen ‘no question of our credibility from our allies’ has said allies furious. Every NATO country has people trapped in Afghanistan and they tend to be trust fund babies or friends of trust fund babies. Every prime minister’s phone is blowing up with VERY IMPORTANT PEOPLE asking how they’re going to get their kids or their kids’ friends out of Afghanistan and every ally is blowing up the phones of the White House and State Department and getting jack shit from them.

And they’re all blaming ‘America’ but they also know it’s on Biden.

Somebody can probably get an at least ‘off the record’ statement on this from just about any embassy in NATO.

Furious doesn’t cover it.