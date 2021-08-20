August 20, 2021

THIS WOULD WORK BETTER IF HE WEREN’T SCREWING UP SO ROYALLY THAT IT’S MAKING NEWS: Biden Afghanistan policy counts on war weary Americans to lose interest.

Jim Bennett writes: Biggest Losers of the Afghanistan Debacle:

1. The Afghan people, of course.

2. Never-Trump Republicans and conservatives. They sold Biden as a competent moderate who would right the ship while the RINOs recaptured the party. Disastrously wrong on all counts.

It was always simple for me. This is a two-party system. You support the one or get the other. Not a single bad consequence of a Biden victory was unforeseen or forewarned.

Is anybody going to listen to these people ever again?

Probably a few but not many.