August 20, 2021

A WAKEUP CALL COMING FOR POLITICO? There are still a few voices of sanity scattered about on the Left, including Jamie Kirchick, whose lengthy Tablet piece today describes the approach taken by a German media executive to a bullying attempt by radicals on his staff:

“Consider what happened two months ago, when Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner ordered the Israeli flag to be flown, alongside those of Germany and the European Union, outside the company’s Berlin headquarters. The order came after a spate of antisemitic attacks in Germany following the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas in May. “Döpfner’s expression of solidarity with the Jewish state (and with the European Jews who invariably become targets whenever violence erupts in the Middle East) upset some of his 15,000 employees, a small number of whom complained that Springer—which owns several Israeli websites, and whose jewels include the sober broadsheet Die Welt and the lively tabloid Bild, the bestselling paper in Europe—was taking sides in a contentious geopolitical conflict.

“Were such a dispute to unfold at an elite institution in the United States, it’s not difficult to envisage what would follow. Seeking to mollify his staffers, students, or some other group ostensibly subordinate to him, Döpfner’s American counterpart would bend over backwards to rectify his grave offense. “He would issue a groveling apology, replete with woke buzzwords and catchphrases, promising to ‘do the work’ necessary to educate himself about the ‘literal violence’ he had inflicted on ‘people of color.’ He would confess his ‘white privilege.’ He would ask his Muslim colleagues, so traumatized by his invidious endorsement of ‘Zionist imperialism’ and ‘settler colonialism,’ for forgiveness. And finally, when this litany of self-abnegation failed to appease the people he hired and had the ability to fire, he would resign.