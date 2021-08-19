August 19, 2021
WHERE’S KAMALA? Afghan Women And Girls Are Being Handed To The Taliban And The First Female VP Is MIA.
Harris is visiting Vietnam, where in 1975 Joe Biden voted to cut off all aid as the North swamped our allies in the South.
