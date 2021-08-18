August 18, 2021

CRISES BY DESIGN: SecDef Austin and Gen. Milley Defend Operational Decisions That Led Chaos in the Fall of Afghanistan.

President Biden maintains that no mistakes were made in the US withdrawal from Afghanistan — waving off the scenes of chaos, confusion and desperation in his first interview on the matter since the fall of Kabul.

“So you don’t think this could have been handled — this exit could have been handled better in any way, no mistakes?” ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos asked Biden.

And when Stephanopoulos tried to ask Biden about the horrific scenes of people clinging to and falling from departing US airplanes, the president grew combative.

“We’ve all seen the pictures. We’ve seen those hundreds of people packed in a C-17. We’ve seen Afghans falling –“

“That was four days ago, five days ago!” Biden cut Stephanopoulos, even though the images were taken on Monday.